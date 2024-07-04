ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.52 ($7.01) and last traded at €6.59 ($7.09). 265,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.69 ($7.19).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is €7.12 and its 200 day moving average is €6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

