Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0008

Proton (XPR) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $20.33 million and $628,164.77 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,097,234,018 coins and its circulating supply is 26,020,855,510 coins. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

