Pundi X (New) Price Reaches $0.33 (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $86.26 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.34882104 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $5,895,159.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

