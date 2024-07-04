Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Declares $0.79 Dividend

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7864 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.