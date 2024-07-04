Quantfury Token (QTF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,306.57

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $57.72 million and $22,306.57 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00009792 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.86364122 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,990.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

