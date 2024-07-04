Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.41. Approximately 38,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 31,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QIPT

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 3.2 %

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.24 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.55.

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.