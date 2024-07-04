Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.41. Approximately 38,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 31,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.
Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
