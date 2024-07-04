Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 22,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 115,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Several research firms recently commented on QUIS. Eight Capital cut their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

The company has a market cap of C$80.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31.

In related news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$27,195.10. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

