Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Radius Recycling Trading Up 8.2 %

RDUS stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Radius Recycling has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

