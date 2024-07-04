Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

LON:RBW opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £66.18 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.55. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1-year low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

