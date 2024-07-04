Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
