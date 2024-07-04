Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

LON:RBW opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £66.18 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.55. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1-year low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

