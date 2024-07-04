RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FRA traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 122,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,271. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.