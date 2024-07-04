RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 2.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $23.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,071.41. The stock had a trading volume of 779,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $974.14 and its 200 day moving average is $914.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

