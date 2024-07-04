RBA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,720,246 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,476. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

