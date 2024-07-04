REACT Group (LON:REAT) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.04 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.90). 378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.92).

REACT Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.67. The stock has a market cap of £15.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

