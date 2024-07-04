Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.48

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $10.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 688,269 shares.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.