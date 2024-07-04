Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,285,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.12. 2,476,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

