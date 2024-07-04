Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,292,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 118,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 256,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TBLD traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,678. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, insider Brian W. Wixted purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

