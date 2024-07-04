Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 204 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 204 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 51.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.69.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

LEN traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $143.41. 1,116,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,376. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

