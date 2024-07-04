Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,997 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 655.8% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 180,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43,625.9% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 68,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $163.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
