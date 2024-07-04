Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 171 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $252.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

