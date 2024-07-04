Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $20.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,024.09. 378,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $990.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $954.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $688.52 and a 52-week high of $1,081.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

