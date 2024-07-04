Request Price Reaches $0.0979 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0979 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $97.91 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012303 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008987 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,382.34 or 0.99879031 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012365 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069575 BTC.
Request Token Profile
Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Request
