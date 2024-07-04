Request Price Reaches $0.0979 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0979 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $97.91 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008987 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,382.34 or 0.99879031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10240668 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,501,899.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

