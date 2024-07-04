Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.5% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,792,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,873. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

