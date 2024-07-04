Retirement Guys Formula LLC Decreases Position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

JPXN traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.71. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

