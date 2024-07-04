Retirement Guys Formula LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,570,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,986,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

MDLZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

