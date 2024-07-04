Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after acquiring an additional 605,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,642 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $3.53 on Thursday, hitting $448.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.