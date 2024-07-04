Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.61. 7,347,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,405,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

