Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 2,969 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.8% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,450,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 276,327 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,575,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 182,578 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,361,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,186. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $82.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average is $80.11.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.