Reviewing Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86% Frontier Communications Parent 0.47% 0.52% 0.13%

Risk and Volatility

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, meaning that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 6 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent $5.75 billion 1.13 $29.00 million $0.11 237.45

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services. It serves large enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

