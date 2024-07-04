Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.84

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1225141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. UBS Group lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after buying an additional 276,546 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 43,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,461,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

