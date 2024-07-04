RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,003 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,299,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 437,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

