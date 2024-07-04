RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.78. 5,928,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

