RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,754 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $120.05. 153,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,038. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

