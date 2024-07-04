RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.18. 868,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,812. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

