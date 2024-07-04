RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.71. 1,948,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.