RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $92.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

