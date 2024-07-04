RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,714 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.23. The stock had a trading volume of 744,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,873. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

