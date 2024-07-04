Ryan Jason Hildebrand Sells 1,448 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $36,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,162.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $194.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 28,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

