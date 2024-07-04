SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. SALT has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $3,394.88 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009261 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,583.93 or 0.99744948 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073336 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

