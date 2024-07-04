SALT (SALT) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (SALT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,586.59 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008987 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,382.34 or 0.99879031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069575 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02028565 USD and is down -13.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,397.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

