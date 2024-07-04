Saltmarble Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Saltmarble has a market cap of $132.94 million and approximately $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45773372 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

