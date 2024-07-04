Sapphire Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.38 million and $2,570.99 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.71 or 0.05386391 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00043719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,806,285,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,655,774 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.