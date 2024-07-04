ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.52

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.52 and traded as high as $44.18. ScanSource shares last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 203,105 shares.
ScanSource Stock Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
