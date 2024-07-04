Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 4.9%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. 123,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 863,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883 in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

