Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Powers Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,525. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

