Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 390,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.