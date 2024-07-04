Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,188. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.