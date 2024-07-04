Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 7.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $47,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 663,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,410. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

