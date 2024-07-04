Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.96

Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.96 and traded as high as $59.38. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 57,741 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 41.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

