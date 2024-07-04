Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.32 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.50). Approximately 14,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 20,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.35. The firm has a market cap of £9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

