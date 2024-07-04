Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Decreases By 5.8%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on BioVie in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BioVie
BioVie Stock Performance
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BioVie
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioVie stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) by 276.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of BioVie worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioVie
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioVie
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.